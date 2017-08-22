200 Female Students Benefited from Ondo First Lady’s Solar Energy Training

NO FEWER than 200 female students from various secondary schools across the state have been admitted into the first batch of Intensive Solar Energy Training, organised by the office of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu in collaboration with Ashadam Solar Initiative, a non-governmental organisation.

The week long programme held at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin and tagged “Solar 4girls Naija” was aimed towards enhancing the beneficiaries on the learning of energy management and exposed them to green energy source as well as basic solar energy electricity.

Other benefit of the programme were building of solar panel, life enhancement skills, sanitation and menstral hygiene, climatic change awareness, breast health awareness as well fitness and aerobics among others.

In her keynote address while declaring the programme opened, Betty Anyawu Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State governor, who is also the initiator of the programme, said the training was necessitated in view of the incessant power failure challenge in the country.

She explained that the programme was the renewable alternative energy with a view to solving the power problem in Ondo State.

She said: “You know very soon this oil will finish, and apart from that even as we have it in abundance, we are still in darkness no electricity and that was what got me thinking and we arrived at this programme.”

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Mrs Akeredolu advised people to live their comfort zone whenever they identified any challenge and get into the arena solution in order to proffer enlisting solution, stressing that the present ad I was traction in Ondo State was always committed to the benefit of the residents of the state.

Similarly, in her remarks, Damilola Ashaleye, chief operating officer, COO, of Ashadam Solar initiative, said the choice of girls who benefited from the programme was to encourage female participating in the solar energy sector and to attain the much needed gender equality in the sector.

The COO further said solution to climate change is renewable energy and assured the guest that the trainees would be able to build Solar base devices at the end of the training.

The well attended event had Ifedayo Abegunde, secretary to the State Government, some commissioners designates, special advisers to the governor, staff and management of Elizade University, parents of the trainees among others in attendance.

Aug 22, 2017 @ 18:00 GMT