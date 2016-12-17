Amina Mohammed’s UN appointment, Proof of Global Confidence in Nigeria – NCWS

–

THE choice of Amina Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of environment, as deputy secretary-general of the United Nations has been described as another testimony of the confidence reposed in Nigeria by the global community.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by Gloria Laraba Shoda, National President of the National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, which was sent to the deputy secretary-general designate of the world body on Friday.

In the message, Shoda noted that “Mrs. Mohammed’s appointment should not come as a surprise to people who know her worth, inherent capabilities, and her record of impeccable and meritorious service to Nigeria and the United Nations.”

It further added that the development is a reaffirmation of the global community’s confidence in Nigeria and its commitment to enhancing the status of the female gender.

In another letter forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari, the NCWS commended the president for supporting the candidacy of Mohammed, noting that the development would undoubtedly serve as a morale booster for women all over the world, and also encourage Nigeria’s female population to take their places in destiny, in accordance with the various conventions on women development.

The NCWS also commended Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, for her untiring efforts at ensuring that Nigerian women are accorded due recognition locally and internationally.

The statement reads in part: “Mrs Mohammed’s well-deserved appointment is a testimony to the fact that women generally must work for the envisaged changes on our agenda, by putting in as much as men, through the demonstration of competence and ability to perform’’.

Shoda pledged the support and prayers of women associations in Nigeria for the success of the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, while announcing new appointments on Thursday said Mohammed was chosen for her strong background in global affairs, development, diplomacy, human rights and humanitarian action, according to a statement issued by Tajudeen, chief consultant, Proedge Media, Abuja.

— Dec 17, 2016 @ 17:10 GMT

|