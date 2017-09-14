Protection of Women’s Rights is Sacrosanct – Obiano

ANAMBRA State Government has re-emphasized the need for proper protection of the constitutional rights of women because they play fundamental roles in every society.

Governor Willie Obiano stated this when a delegation from Model Women International, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, paid him solidarity visit at Governor’s Lodge, Awka.

Obiano said that his administration had provided necessary measures to improve the welfare of women in the state.

“The recent upgrade of the State’s Primary Healthcare and accreditation of health institutions across the state has resulted in the drastic reduction of infant and maternal mortality rate in the state. This has saved the lives of 90 per cent of women,’’ he said.

The governor noted 60 per cent of the N2.5 billion by state Small Business Agency went to women, adding that this year N2 billion had been set aside for disbursement to them for agriculture and to support their small businesses.

Rita Maduagwu, speaker of the State Assembly, who also doubles as the patroness of the organisation, confirmed that women were adequately represented in Obiano administration.

Raymond Nwokike, patron of the organisation, described the governor as a great policy formulator, who had effectively implemented many of his policies.

He said the manner in which the governor had carefully managed the state’s meagre resources to meet the people’s needs were highly commendable.

Ifeyinwa Onwukwe, coordinator of the organisation, who spoke of how the Obiano administration had given women a sense of belonging in the state, pledged that they would work hard through grassroots network to mobilise women to vote for the governor on the Nov. 18 Governorship election.

– Sept. 14, 2017 @ 17:27 GMT