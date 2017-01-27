Women Coalition Pledges Support for Buhari’s Anti-corruption Fight

–

THE anti-corruption initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari received a major boost on Friday, January 27, when the leadership of the National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, led by its national president, Gloria Laraba Shoda pledged the support of Nigerian women to the crusade.

Shoda gave the assurances when she led other members of the association’s executive committee on a courtesy call to the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, at his office in Abuja.

She said the women were on the visit as compatriots, as mothers and as concerned stakeholders to show support for the EFCC and its leadership over the good work being done in arresting corruption, which she described as the bane of the nation.

“We are here to tell you that as mothers, wives and serious stakeholders in the famed Nigerian Project, we want a Nigeria that can guarantee a peaceful home, one that is secure, a Nigeria where we can access good education and healthcare for ourselves, our children and our husbands.

“We want a nation that can boast of good roads across the nation; a Nigeria where our agricultural sector is functional and ranked among the best in the world, not just for the sake of economic diversification policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, but also to ensure our nation rapidly attains food security.”

The NCWS president said this can be achieved if resources appropriated for several developmental projects were used for desired purposes. She went further to reassure the president and the leadership of the EFCC of the backing of Nigerian women, believing that the Administration ‘has thrown itself fully into revamping the nation and removing corruption from our psyche, or at least reducing it to the barest minimum.’

On the imperatives of supporting the anti-corruption crusade of the current administration, Shoda explained; “Without this fight, the future is bleak, our hope may be lost, our advancement as a people would continue to be arrested and I want to state, that our humanity as women, as husbands and as children would diminish.”

She expressed the willingness of the coalition to collaborate with the EFCC on its mandate, advising that the agency should identify the wisdom and skills of women as good and trusted managers who should be recognised at all times.

In his reaction, the EFCC chairman thanked the women for supporting the anti-corruption crusade, which did one of the key policy trusts of the Buhari Administration, and for having faith in the EFCC for doing its best in fulfilling the mandate to clean the nation of corruption.

Magu reminded his visitors that his leadership at the agency was at the behest of the President, the judiciary and the goodwill of both chambers of the National Assembly in complimenting the anti-corruption fight, which he described as the mother of all crimes against humanity.

He assured that in carrying out its mandate, the EFCC as a creation of the law will not veer off its lawful bounds but will continue to fully comply with the dictates of the constitution and respect for the rights of suspects under its watch.

The anti-corruption boss assured the visiting women that the agency will not hesitate in bringing women on board and join hands with them towards assisting government in fighting the menace. He noted that if women could join the fight against corruption, the work is half done.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

|