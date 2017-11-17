Children takeover at World Children’s Day

ON Monday, November 20, the world will mark the World Children’s Day to commemorate the anniversary this year. Children across the world will ‘takeover’ high-profile moments in the media, politics, business, sports, music and entertainment to raise awareness on the most vulnerable and hardest to reach children.

Children will raise their voices in solidarity with the world’s most disadvantaged children. They will shine a spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by their generation. A statement by UNICEF Nigeria said more than anything else on this day, they seek support to make this an advocacy moment for children’s right by children themselves. The day was set aside by the United Nations as the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

UNICEF said children in Nigeria will ‘takeover’ prominent places in the country such as Hilton Hotel, presentation by a Nigerian child at the Ted talk-like Regional African Dialogue in Accra Ghana and children’s visit to Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club and takeover of management and games at the Club.

In the media children will takeover broadcasts at Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, broadcasts at Kaduna State Media Corporation, broadcasts at Ebonyi State Broadcasting Service, broadcasts at Broadcasting Corporation of Abia state, broadcasts at Imo state Broadcasting Corporation and broadcasts at Anambra Broadcasting Service.

Others are broadcasts at Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, broadcasts at Radio Bayelsa, broadcasts at Radio Rivers, broadcasts at Rhythm FM, broadcasts at Inspiration FM (Radio), broadcast at Lagos Television, broadcasts at Radio Lagos, Eko FM and broadcasts at Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Children are also expected to takeover broadcasts at Nigerian Television Authority, broadcasts at Breeze FM Akure, broadcasts at Positive FM Akure, broadcasts at Bauchi State Television and broadcasts and the managing director’s role at the Bauchi Radio Corporation.

