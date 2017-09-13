SSG admonishes Youths to Live above Exorbitance

PROF. Solo Chukwulobelu, secretary to state government, SSG, has called on African Youths to leave above their many challenges.

Prof. Chukwulobelu made this call while addressing the leadership of the ECOWAS Youth Council who paid him a courtesy call recently in his office, at Awka.

During the occasion, a `Leadership Award of Integrity and Transparency’ was presented to him by the council.

He said that youths as the most cohesive and articulate component in the African society should be fully involved in the task of societal development.

He pointed out that the youths were the most active and vital force in the society and therefore should not be neglected.

The SSG admonished the youths to always seek positive means of drawing attention of the government and stakeholders to their plight and challenges with the aim of finding solutions instead of resorting to violence.

The Chairperson, ECOWAS Youths Council, Amb. Emmanuel S. Williams thanked the SSG for hosting them.

He said that their visit and choice of Prof. Chukwulobelu for the Kwame Nkrumah leadership award was because of his leadership contribution to promotion of young people of Anambra State and his great achievement as a seasoned academician with over 26 years of experience.

Receiving the award, Prof Chukwulobelu thanked the youths Council for choosing him for such a prestigious award.

He re-assured them that he would continue to be an advocate of the youths and always contribute his quota to improvement of the youths.

– Sept. 13, 2017 @ 18:14 GMT