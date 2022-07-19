100 players compete in Ludo Championship in Lagos

THE maiden edition of Nigeria 2022 Ludo Championship kicked off on Monday with so much enthusiasm as no fewer than 100 participants would compete for championship honours.

The Organiser, Mrs Olaide Graham, in her opening speech, expressed delight in the historic event.

Graham acknowledged the huge support she received from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She said the game so far had received acceptance and expressed her belief that it would grow to have state associations and federation of its own.

“The game of Ludo is widely accepted by all and it is a great thing to have a competition of this kind to bring people together to compete and win laurels and financial remunerations.

“We can only grow better as its target is to bring people from all works of life together to relief them of stress and foster proper unity.

“We welcome all our participants and we hope throughout the period of the event you find peace, make new friends and enjoy moments of the competition,” Graham said.

She described Sanwo-Olu as a huge fan of the game, saying that the governor had given the organiser the huge backing ever since she brought the initiative before him.

“We are privileged to have the state backing, especially the backing of the state’s Sports Commission.

“Our ultimate purpose is to bring the game to limelight, reduce stress, tension, improve reasoning, increase creativity, focus and strategy.

“Participants will compete in various categories such as the artisans, tertiary institutions, cat fish associations, civil servants and special athletes,” she said.

Biola Lawal, Chairman, Lagos State Traditional Sports and Board Member, Lagos State Sports Commission, was present to declare the game open.

The competition will run from July 18 to July 23 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium. (NAN)

