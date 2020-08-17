THE Founder and Chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area (LGA), Prof. Johnbosco Akam, has offered scholarships to 101 indigent students, who gained admission into various institutions of higher learning in the country.

The scholarships were in two categories — partial and comprehensive irrespective of beneficiaries and course of study or ethnicity.

Handing over introductory letters to beneficiaries at Our Lady of Waldenstein Education Centre, Uga, Prof Akam, said it was part of activities lined up to mark his 73rd birthday anniversary.

According to him, the gesture, which started in 1985 is aimed at assisting young people to access higher education and be exposed to the academic world.

“This is part of my contribution to give indigent youths, the opportunity to learn higher, aim higher, and be exposed to the world.

“Education will make them perform many good things in life so that their future will be bright,’’ said Okam, who is also a reverend gentleman.

The chairman of the Education Foundation Board, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Ilobinso, said the beneficiaries emerged through written examination set to select the intelligent youths, who had already gained university admissions.

He noted that the sponsor of the scheme had been sustaining it annually since 1985 as his way of giving back to society.

In a goodwill message, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke, praised the effort of the sponsor in giving hope to the seemingly hopeless students to actualise their academic pursuit.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to redouble their academic efforts to justify the privilege and investment made on their behalf.

Some of the beneficiaries included Chibuike Onyemaechi, Chukwudi Ogbonna, Jacinta Nwafor, and Chinenye Mocha, who promised to make good use of the opportunity.

– Aug. 17, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

