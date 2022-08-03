ADOLESCENT Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank-supported project, has offered education support to an 11-year-old girl, Saratu Garba.

The Project Communication Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

NAN reports that the report of Garba’s prowess in Arithmetic and her ability to provide mathematical solutions had gone viral on social media platforms.

Sequel to the viral video clip, many people had marvelled at her prowess and ability to solve mathematical questions without using calculator or known formulas.

Yusuf, who is also the Deputy Director, Information, Kano State Ministry of Education, said that the project’s National Office had directed its Kano office to identify the girl and enroll her in school.

“Coincidentally, the Kano AGILE Project team is on an advocacy visit to the five emirate councils in the state, with a view to soliciting for their support, being critical stakeholders in the promotion of adolescent girls’ education.

“During the team’s visit to Gaya Emirate Council, the girl and her parents were invited to the emir’s palace.

“Representative of the state ministry of education and the AGILE team briefed the Emir, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim-Abdulkadir, on the intention of the project to shoulder the educational responsibilities of the young girl,” he said.

According to him, the representative of the ministry, Malam Haruna Muhammad-Panidau, presented school uniform, a bag and other learning materials to the young talented girl.

Yusuf said that the Kano Project Coordinator, Ado Tafida-Zango, also presented N20,000 to the girl to support her education.

Garba told a NAN Correspondent, who visited her hometown, Gwadahi village in Gaya, that she dropped out of school in Primary Four after which she embraced street hawking.

“I am good in mathematics, whether addition, subtraction, division or multiplication. I can calculate numbers in millions up head, without writing or using calculator.

“I left school because of bullying. My peers used to call me names which I detested.

“I will not go back to that school. I’ll be happy to continue my studies in another school, away from them,” she said. (NAN)

