116 ex-agitators begin aviation training

THE Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) says it has commenced the training of 116 ex-agitators in various aviation fields.

The fields include aircraft engineering, maintenance and other aviation services, in line with the Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM), model introduced by its Interim Administrator, retired Col. Milland Dikio.

A statement on Thursday signed by Dikio’s Special Adviser, Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, said the trainees had since started a Basic Orientation Course (BOC) in Lagos to prepare their minds for the specialised training.

The latest deployment increased the number of ex-agitators sent to various sectors to acquire professional skills for employment and entrepreneurship to 1250.

Egbe said that Dikio, who spoke at the orientation camp, told the ex-agitators that the aviation industry remained critical and lucrative to the economy.

He urged the beneficiaries, including members of impacted communities in the Niger Delta, to utilise the opportunity as a privilege to secure better future.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dikio said: “You are the first batch to revamp the aviation training. I want you to take it seriously because a lot has been put in to justify revamping this programme.

”I hope that by the time you finish the boot camp, all of you will make it. However, it all depends on you. You must be determined.

“Flying is about soaring above mediocrity, that should be a metaphor for your motivation. Flying is a precise profession.

”There is no room for half measures. As we say in the military, there is no packing space in the air. There is no space for second best.

“In the aviation industry, there is no room for mistakes. Failure is not an option, make that your life motto, because a lot of people are depending on you to succeed.”

Dikio said the training was designed to develop manpower in the Niger Delta and called on the beneficiaries to remain focused, dedicated and teachable.

He urged them to seize the opportunity to become solution providers, to enable the region to catch up with other parts of the country and the world.

The amnesty boss acknowledged that the aviation industry boasted of many services and anyone focused and determined, including the PAP delegates, can carve a niche for himself.

He said: “The whole essence of this programme is for manpower development in the Niger Delta.

”As delegates, your responsibilities are to be obedient, stay focused and be dedicated. Learn to grow and have a teachable spirit.

“You should be solution providers, so that we can catch up with the other parts of Nigeria and the world at large. This is a privilege and not a right, it can be taken.”

Dikio said that the era of entitlement in the Niger Delta was over and urged them to cooperate with the instructors.

He said, “Your instructors will teach you how to compete with the rest of the world.

“There are many areas in this sector, every one doesn’t have to be a pilot.

”There are aircraft maintenance engineers, traffic controllers and other ancillary services.

“Keep your eyes on the prize. Your future is at stake, your family name is at stake and in fact your children’s children.

”We love you and want you to be the best. We trust that we can. Always remember that there is no second place best in this business.” (NAN)

A.I