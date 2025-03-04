16 burnt to death on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

accident

NO fewer than 16 persons were reportedly burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus at Buhari Estate axis on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Tuesday.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the accident which occurred at about 1:00p.m, involved a Mazda bus marked KJA 949 YJ.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was caused by fire outbreak in the vehicle, explaining that the vehicle was also having a filled gas cylinder in it, which led to explosion.

She added that 21 people were involved in the accident, 16 died with three sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

“The genders of the victims could not be ascertained at the scene because they were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of 16 people were killed in the crash while three sustained varying degrees of injuries,” she said.

Okpe added that the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, while the corpses were still at the scene waiting for evacuation.

“The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, quickly moved to the crash scene with his team for rescue operation but he was not pleased with the occurrence.

“The driver should have objected to carrying a cylinder filled with gas,” she said.

She advised motorists that highly flammable items should be transported with care and by designated vehicles driven by trained drivers only.

Okpe urged motorists and passengers to always put safety first while on the roads. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: FRSC Mrs Florence Okpe


Related Posts

4 students injured, 1 dies as building collapses in Yobe

HALIMA Ibrahim, a Senior Secondary (SS) 2 student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Potiskum, died on Thursday, following...

Read More
Delta plane flips upside down after crash landing in Toronto

By Stephen Swanson AUTHORITIES say at least 18 people are injured after a Delta Air Lines plane flipped upside down...

Read More
Bird DNA found on South Korean plane that crashed

BOTH engines of a plane that crashed in South Korea in late December, killing 179 people, show traces of a...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital