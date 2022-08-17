19-yr-old Ondo monarch graduates from High School￼

A 19 year old traditional rulers, the Arujale Ojima of Okeluse, Ose council area of Ondo State, Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare ll, has graduated from high School.

Oba Akinghare, who is said to be the youngest ruling Yoruba monarch, graduated this month.

Recall that he was crowned king in 2019 at the age of 16, after the death of his father.

The monarch shared photos from his graduation ceremony on his instagram page and thanked his family, school, and everyone for their support.

He wrote;“Congratulations to me as the journey of 6years in secondary school finally ended today thankful to God Almighty, my parents, my sisters, my chiefs, my friends, well wishers and the entire citizens of Okeluse Kingdom for all the support everyone of you have rendered throughout the 6years of being in a boarding school.

”My journey into adulthood begins now with the numerous tasks ahead of me and I implore every single lover out there to support me as I can’t do this alone

“I will continue to strive for the development of my kingdom, my people and elevating the stool of my forefathers into greatness. HRM Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare 11, Arujale, Ojoma of Okelude, Kingdom

Recall that his appointment was ratified by the governor Rotimi Akeredolu led state executive council following an election conducted by king-makers in the community.

Meanwhile, reports had it that the young king is the only son of the late monarch and that if his installation should be delayed till he is of age, manipulation could set in.

A family source said that“the tradition of the community entails that if a King is dead, his younger brother would act as a Regent while the heir to the throne will be sent on exile for 90 days to undergo traditional rites.

He, however, noted that the leaders of the community took precautions to avoid crisis and made the first daughter of the late king the regent, the first time such would happen in the history of the town, while the heir would go into seclusion.

“When an Okeluse Oba joins his ancestors, his immediate younger brother becomes the regent, who acts until the Oba “elect” returns from seclusion.

“But our late monarch had a son. The family thought it would be dangerous to have one of the brothers of the late Oba as a regent because he may not want to relinquish power in the future.

He added that “In Okeluse, the Obaship title is from father to son. It is the Oba’s family who exclusively handles the installation of a new Oba in Okeluse.

