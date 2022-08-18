2 apprentices docked for allegedly stealing vehicle engine

TWO mechanic apprentices, Simon Monday and Lawal Salisu, were on Thursday docked before a Kado Grade I, Area Court Abuja, for allegedly conspiring and stealing a vehicle engine.

The defendants, both of opposite Gwarimpa Ultra-Modern Plaza, Kado Life Camp, Abuja, were arraigned on two-count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ferdinand Orji, told the court that the complainant, Ayo Ariyo of Old Karmo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Aug. 13.

Orji alleged that the defendants, who are apprentices to one Gbenga, the complainant’s colleague, approached him to give them key to a KIA bus parked in their workshop to be sleeping inside.

The prosecutor said on Monday when the complainant came to work, he was told that the boot of the said bus was opened and its engine valued at N500,000 kept in the boot had disappeared.

He added that during police investigation, the defendants, who were the only people that used to sleep in the workshop were arrested.

Orji said that every effort to recover the stolen engine proved abortive.

He said that the offence contravenes the provision of sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, therefore, admitted the defendants to bail of N200,000 each and one reliable surety with means of identification, in like sum.

Wakili adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for hearing. (NAN)

KN