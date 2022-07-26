2 docked for alleged cheating in Kafanchan

TWO men, Augustine Steven and Sati Yanbam, were on Tuesday arraigned at an upper customary court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, for alleged cheating.

The duo are standing trial on three counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that one Mohammed Aliyu of Godogodo reported the matter at the station on July 4.

Bishen said the complainant gave the defendants the sum of N50, 000 with the understanding that they would give him a gemstone in return.

According to her, all efforts by the complainant to get the gemstone from the defendants as agreed yielded no result.

She said that the offence contravened sections 58, 296 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her call witnesses.

In his ruling, Judge George Gwani, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N25, 000 each and a surety in like sum.

Gwani adjourned the matter until Aug.3 for hearing. (NAN)

