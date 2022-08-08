2 in court over alleged theft, receiving stolen goods

TWO men, Gideon Lartin 18 and Abdullahi Usman 22 , were on Monday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The defendants of unknown addresses are facing a two- count charge of stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 29 at about 1300hrs at Petim Estate, Adehun Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that Gideon Lartin, stole 11 pieces of nine meters of long span roofing sheet and six pieces of nine meters of shot span roofing sheet both valued N618, 750 belonging to Toyin Obayemi.

He also alleged that the second defendant, Abdullahi Usman, received the stolen goods from Gideon Lartin whci also belong to the complainant.

Akinwale said the offences contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 302 (1) (a) and Section 343 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Paul Ayantoyinbo, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

Oluwasanmi said that the surety to the first defendant must be a member of the Plateau community, while that of the second defendant must be a member of the Hausa community.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 7 for hearing. (NAN)

