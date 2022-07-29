2 men docked for alleged forceful secret cult initiation

TWO men who allegedly stole N37,000 and forcefully initiated a man into their secret cult confraternity was docked on Friday in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Abdulsalam Taoreed, 30, and Ajibola Alao, 27, a student with conspiracy , belonging to unlawful secret society and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 8 at Gberigbe area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendants forcefully initiated, Damilare Ojo, into cultism and threatened to kill him if he speaks out.

The prosecutor also said that the defendants stole the complaint’s N37,000.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 2, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate M. F Onamusi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Onamusi adjourned the case until Aug. 4, for legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution. (NAN)

