2 men docked for allegedly impersonating military officers

TWO men were on Friday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly impersonating military officers.

The defendants are, Ahmed Sulaiman, 45, and John Adah, 23, are facing a-count charge of impersonation of Army officers, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 25, at Ilupeju Oshodi area of Lagos.

She said that the defendants were caught wearing the full army camouflage uniform and parading themselves as Army officers in the area.

She submitted that the offence contravened Section 77 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 79 provides three years imprisonment for unlawfully wearing Armed Forces uniform.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatunbosun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one responsible surety in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that the sureties must also be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Olatunbosun adjourned the case until Aug. 16, for mention. (NAN)

C.E