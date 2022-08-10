2 men in court for allegedly stealing iPhone

TWO men, Sunday Johnas, 22 and Ifesinachi Nujibo, 29 on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing and damaging an iPhone valued,N205,000.

The defendants reside at 16, Adebayo St., Sango, Ogun and Irepodun St. Alagbado, Lagos State.

They are charged for conspiracy, stealing and causing damage.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Rachael Williams told the court that the offences were committed on July 25 at Owodunni St. Alagbado, Lagos state.

Williams said that the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Agbasiere, misplaced his iphone max, valued, N205, 000.

The Prosecutor said that the complainant was called by the defendants to come and pick his phone.

Williams said that the defendants collected N20, 000 from the complainant before giving him his phone.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant picked up his phone, he discovered that it was badly damaged.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287, 339 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. J Odueke granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Odueke adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention. (NAN)

