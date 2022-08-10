2 men in court for allegedly stealing N1.2m

TWO men on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stolen a phone and withdrawing N1.2 million from the account.

The defendants, Toheeb Olasunkanmi, a trader, 24 and Aliu Salaudeen, 24, both reside at 4, Alafua St., Ajegunle, Lagos.

They are tried for conspiracy, stealing, fraud and receiving stolen items.

The prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 22 at Mushin, Lagos.

Mishozunnu said the defendants stole a Techo Spark-5 Android Phone, valued at N70,000, belonging to the complainant, Mr Skakiru Tijani, while he was on transit.

The prosecutor said that the complainant got an alert of N1.2 million the next day through his gmail account and later reported the case at the police station.

Mishozunnu said that the money was transferred to the receiver after getting his details with the help of the police and the bank.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants were later arrested, adding that the offence contravened sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Miss A.O. Dirisu, granted the defendants bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dirisu adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention.(NAN)

C.E