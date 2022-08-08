2 vigilance group members docked for allegedly stealing alcoholic drinks

TWO vigilance group members were on Monday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun for allegedly stealing alcoholic drinks.

The police charged Gbadegesin Sunday, 35 and Oyebade Akinyobi, 35, breaking and entry and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ajayi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 13, at midnight, at Abaja-Olowu Area, Modakeke.

Emmanuel said that the defendants broke into the shop of Akinwusi Kehinde and carted away 15 cartons of trophy beer, 12 packs of fearless drinks and 10 packs of malt drinks.

He said that they also stole five cartons of sminuff drinks, five cartons of medium stout ; five crates of big stout and seven crates of origin pet and N50,000, all valued at N326,000.

He said they also stole various wines, eight packs of seaman hot drinks; three packs of chelsea hot drinks; two packs of yahoo hot drinks; five packs of merit hot drinks,totaling N238,000.

Emmanuel said that the defendants broke into another shop belonging to Akiof Akinyefa Ajibola and stole 100 loaves of fortunate bread; eight crates of eggs and some soft drinks, all worth N716,000.

He said that the defendants also destroyed the wall of a shop worth N20,000, property of one Akinyefa Ajibola.

The prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390(9), 413(2) and 516 of the Criminal Code and Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Miss Mariam Lai-Ibrahim, applied for the bail for her clients on the most liberal terms.

She pledged that her clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Oyebadejo directed that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Aug. 15, for mention.(NAN)

