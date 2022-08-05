2022 CWG: Nnamdi wins bronze in para-powerlifting

NIGERIA’S captain to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Innocent Nnamdi, on Thursday won a bronze medal in the men’s lightweight para-powerlifting event.

Nnamdi’s successful lift of 190kg for a total points of 132.5 was not enough to secure gold medal.

Malaysia’s Bonnie Gustin scored 154.6 points to win the gold medal and set a new Games record.

The silver medal went to Mark Swan from England with 145.5 points, leaving Nnamdi in third place.

Another Nigerian, Thomas Kure, finished fourth with the same points total as Nnamdi, but he recorded a lift of 180kg.

In the final of the women’s event, Nigeria’s duo of Onyinyechi Mark and Latifat Tijani were disqualified.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) could however not get the reason for their disqualification.

However, a Team Nigeria official at the Games who asked for anonymity told NAN that an appeal has been sent to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).(NAN)

