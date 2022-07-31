2022 CWG: Olarinoye wins Nigeria’s first gold, sets record in weightlifting

WEIGHTLIFTER Adijat Olarinoye beat others in the women’s 55kg category to win the first gold for Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and set a new Games record on Saturday.

Olarinoye lifted 92kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk, making 203kg in total to set a new Games record in the category.

India’s Bindyanari Sorokhanibam settled for the silver medal with a total of 202kg, while England’s Fraer Morrow settled for the bronze medal with 198kg.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olarinoye’s teammate, Stella Kingsley was however not so lucky as she finished fourth in the 49kg event.

She missed out on the bronze medal by just a kilogramme, after lifting 75kg in the snatch and 95kg in the snatch and jerk for a total 170kg.

Canada’s Hannah Kaminski picked the bronze medal with a lift of 171kg, after Chanu Mirabai of India won gold with 201kg and Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won silver with 172kg.

In the men’s 61kg category, Emmanuel Appah finished out of the medals range.

This was after a total of 245kg placed him fifth, with 110 kg in snatch and 135kg in clean and jerk.(NAN)

