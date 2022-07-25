2022 World Athletics Championships: Nigeria blessed with talents, says Alli

NIGERIA’S ace sprinter and currently Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, says Nigeria is blessed with immense talents to shake the world of sports.

Alli said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos against the backdrop of Nigeria’s huddle queen, Tobi Amusan, breaking the World record at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, U.S.

NAN reports that 25-year-old Amusan broke the world record time as she won the 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday with a record of 12:12. She became the Nigeria’s first ever World Champions in athletics.

Amusan dusted former world record holder, Keni Harrison of the U.S., with the previous record of 12:20 which was set in 2016.

An elated Alli while commending the sprinter. however, told NAN that such victory was a pointer that Nigeria as a country was blessed with abundant talents.

“To me, the victory of Amusan is fantastic and should be well celebrated.

“We should also give credit to Solomon Ogba, because he is the one that brought the programmes that brought Amusan, Ese Brume and others to the limelight.

“It was his programme and he did a fantastic job and we all know about it. It is not a mean feat to break a world record.

“The world record is an enjoyable moment because it is not just a win but a record,” he said.

Alli added that Nigeria had been blessed with many talents from which the country had yet to discovered.

“The victory in the U.S., means that we as a country is so much blessed with talents.

“This also means we have a lot of talents that abound in the country waiting to be announced as well.

“We have lots of them that can break world record like Chioma Ajunwa and others, Nigeria is blessed indeed,” he said. (NAN)

