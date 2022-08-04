2023: ADC to create social support structures for aged

DR Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2023 presidential candidate, has pledged to create social support structures for the aged in the country, if elected.

He said in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen that his administration would also give priority to payment of pensioners’ allowances.

Kachikwu spoke on the sidelines of a condolence visit by a delegation of the party’s National Working Committee to its Board of Trustee Chair, Sen. Patricia Akwashiki, on the death of her mother, Mama Maryama Abimiku, who died at the age of 96.

The delegation was led by the ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, and Dr Peter Edeh, its National Zonal Chairman, North Central.

The ADC presidential flagbearer noted that though the aged and vulnerable persons were segment of the society that should be taken care of, they were presently always under-supported.

“My plan is to create social support structures for these people, our government is a government that will pride itself on making Nigeria work for everyone, so on that level they will be taken care of.

“If you look at what is going on across the world in terms of recession and inflation, the aged segment of the society are mostly affected.

“COVID-19 came and they suffered it the most, and most of them were left to be on their own.

“But as Nigerians, we need to start preaching love and tolerance and think of ways of helping such people so we can lift them up,” he said.

The presidential candidate said there was the need to build more homes in Nigeria to cater for the aged.

Kachikwu added that government at all levels should also start putting in place support structures to help the aged.

He said though it was the responsibility of the private sector to provide such homes, where the private sector was lacking, government could take up the initiative.

”If the government ventures into such enterprise, it will give direction for the private sector to follow.

“If we put things like this in place they will do better in society, my government will definitely thrive on that,” he stressed.

Kachikwu further said that even at retirement, the aged were not paid their pension allowances as at when due, adding that his administration will change the narrative, if given the mandate.

“A lot of these people live their productive years in service to the nation and eventually their pensions are not paid.

“We hear cases of retirees queuing outside government offices waiting for their pensions and some died on the queue not receiving it..

“These are all horror stories we hear from people suffering from failed policies, we need to address the situation,” he said.

Kachikwu added that the senior citizens should not be seen as if they are not part of the society, saying ”they are our parents, we need to support them and ensure they enjoy their old age”. (NAN)

KN