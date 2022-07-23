THE Delta state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) at the stakeholders meeting on Friday in Asaba formerly unveiled its governorship, deputy and other candidates for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deacon Kawhariewbie Ken Pela and Prof. Julie Umukoro are the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of Labour Party in Delta.

The party also unveiled all candidates for the Senate, House of Representative and State House of Assembly at the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Prince Favour Ruben, the National Vice Chairman, South South zone, said the essence of the meeting was to integrate all the various groups in the state into the party platform to ensure victory.

According to him, LP is a movement approved by God and supported by Nigerians to restructure the country and put it on the part of recovery for the general good of all.

He charged the members to go out for soul winning and to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to enable them to vote all the candidates of the party into office come 2023.

Ruben said, “I told them we are professionals in politics, we are moved by principle, development and by the peoples’ sufferings.

“Labour is the only party that wants to develop human, our principal, Peter Obi, says, we are moving from consumption to productive nation.

“Labour party is a movement, Peter Obi is a movement and if God be for us, who can be against us?

In his address, the party governorship candidate, Pela, assured the people of good representation, adding that the choice of a female deputy was to galvanise the women into an all inclusive governance in the state.

A cross-section of LP members at a stakeholders meeting on Friday in Asaba, Delta pix by NAN

He noted that leadership was the major challenge of the country, adding that Peter Obi movement would offer the solution.

According to him, the labour movement is divine and will provide the leadership that will answers to all the challenges of the country.

Pela called on all to vote for him and all party candidates in the state and national level to bring the needed change in the country.

Also, the deputy governorship candidate, Prof. Umukoro, described the party as the only party recognised by God, Nigeria constitution and the people, while urging all to support the party.

According to her, LP is the only party in the state that is gender sensitive and should be supported to give everyone a sense of belonging and enshrine equity.

She encouraged all stakeholders to work hard to enthrone LP at all levels, adding that all who labour would reap the fruit of their labour.

Prof. Julie Umukoro, Delta LP Deputy Governorship Candidate on Friday at stakeholders meeting in Asaba pix by NAN

Earlier, the State Party Chairman, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, thanked all the stakeholders while assuring that by God’s grace LP remained the destination and party to rebuild the nation.

“This movement has shown that everyone is making sacrifices to enshrine probity and leadership that will provide the needed leadership that will rescue the country,” he said.(NAN)

A.I