2023 elections shall be free and fair, FG assures again

MINISTER of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has again assured Nigerians and the global community that the 2023 general elections will be free and fair.

Mohammed gave the assurance while briefing newsmen at the end of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He dismissed pessimistic views that current security challenges would stifle the elections and assured that everything was being put in place to ensure a successful exercise.

“Everybody who has an opinion is free to air such opinion and the government will weigh the opinions and take whatever decisions it believes is in the overall interest of the nation.

“Yes, it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned on whether given the state of insecurity in the country there can be elections next year.

“I can assure you there will be elections because the Nigerian government will do everything possible not just to make sure there is election but to secure the country.’’ The minister said.

Mohammed also commended security agencies for working so hard to maintain peace and order.

“I’m sure you heard yesterday from the president that military commanders have been given everything they needed and they have been given all the powers to bring this insurgency and banditry to an end.

“As to whether Service Chiefs should resign, I think only the president can decide on that.

“The Service Chiefs have been doing their best and they will continue to do so,’’ the minister maintained. (NAN)

KN