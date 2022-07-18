2023: Get your PVCs to elect credible candidates – Umahi’s wife urges electorate

WIFE of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, has urged electorate in the state to get themselves registered in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) to be able to elect credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Umahi, represented by her Special Assistant on Welfare Matters, Mrs Patience Offor-Okorie, stated this during her visit to Ivo Local Government Area on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife was at the council area for the grand finale of the PVC sensitisation tour with her team, Rachael Umahi Women Association (RUWA).

NAN also reports that RUWA had gone round the 13 local government areas in the state to sensitising people on the need for participating in the CVR.

According to her, PVC remains the tool to elect and promote good governance in the state and the country at large.

She said that women constituted more than half of the voting population and the actual population of the country, adding that the campaign would help people of voting age, who were registered, to guarantee better future.

“The programme is to sensitise those who have turned 18 years and above to register and obtain their PVCs as well,’’ the governor’s wife said.

She urged stakeholders in the area to ensure that Voter Enrolment Devices (IVED) machines were deployed to Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, to enable students register and obtain their PVCs.

She, however, commended the women group on their efforts so far and called for renewed efforts on the campaign.

The governor’s wife also thanked the community members for their orderliness, urging them to extend the campaign and follow-up to get captured, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Ensure that you get your PVCs to participate actively in the nation’s electoral process. Your PVC is your strength and tool to install better leaders and ensure development and peace,’’ she said.

In her remarks, the RUWA President, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, warned residents against double registration and vote selling.

Obichukwu described women as strategic developers and panacea for development.

“PVC is your power to vote during the 2023 polls and with this strength, women can change and bring development,” she added.

Mrs Blessing Chidi, a voter, called for more IVEDs in local government areas to boost the ongoing registration.

“The turnout of voters is impressive, but the machines are not enough,’’ Chidi said.

Also, the Vice-Chairperson of the council, Mrs Augustina Nwaja, applauded to Mrs Umahi on the initiative, saying that it would boost the process. (NAN)

