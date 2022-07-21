2023: Group advises youths to acquire PVCs

COALITION of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday called on eligible northerners who have not registered to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

The Director, Strategic Communications of the coalition, Mr Samaila Musa, said this while addressing newsmen in Minna during a sensitisation walk held in Minna, entitled: “Get Your PVCs to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria of our dream”.

Musa said that it was only by so doing that the desired of Nigerians to have credible and committed elected leaders would be a reality.

He urged youths to desist from political violence, thuggery and all forms of social media abuses but to “arm their selves with PVCs as a weapon needed in bringing about credible leaders during the 2023 general elections”.

The Group Director on Political Affairs, Mr Mohammed Mohammed said Niger “is third lowest ranking in the online and registration with more than 20,000 unclaimed PVCs.”

He reminded eligible youths that one could only vote or be voted for when he or she had registered and obtained a PVC.

“The continuous voter registration is a great opportunity to enable voters to validate their temporary PVC.

“All you need to do is to visit the local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where you reside or any designated PVC centre close to you.

“To make your task easier as a new voter, one can pre-register online, or as a registered voter, you can review your voter registration, request to update your information or transfer your voter registration to another polling unit at https//cvr.inecnigeria.org.

Having done that and filled the document, a printout should be made and you could proceed to the nearest centre for biometric capture.

“We are mobilising all eligible youth in the north to make themselves eligible to vote in the 2023 general elections and beyond by acquiring PVCs”, he said

The Coalition Board of Trustee Chairman, Dr Nastura Ashir Sharif, also advised Nigerians to vote for credible leaders.

Sharif, however, appealed to the electorate not to sell their votes, noting that the vote buyers would not mean well for the country. (NAN)

C.E