2023: Group urges Nigerians to vote credible candidates

THE Islamic Counselling Initiative of Nigeria (ICIN), has urged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders with capacity for service delivery at the 2023 general elections.

The Executive Director of the Organisation, Mrs Fatima Suleiman, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

She said that Nigerians have a critical role to play in ensuring good governance and progress of the country, by participating in the electoral process to vote candidates of their choice devoid of religious or class consideration.

Suleiman said that as part of activities to usher in the new Islamic week, ICIN was organising a symposium on voter education, to sensitise the public against lackadaisical attitude toward elections .

“We are marking the new Islamic calendar on July 31 and we are going to sensitise people on voter education, so that many people would come out and exercise their franchise.

“Many people are sceptical about coming out to exercise their voters right because they feel there is no need, while some may be aggrieved because their candidates did not win ” she said .

The executive director said issue of voter apathy would be discussed at the symposium and urged Nigerians not to be discouraged but exercise their franchise to effect the change they desire .

She said ICIN had organised sensitisation programmes to shore up registration and collection of Permanent Voters Card in order to ensure massive participation at the polls.

Suleiman also called for peaceful conduct during the 2023 election, saying insecurity impedes development.

The executive director explained that ICIN was established in 2006 with a major objective of promoting and strengthening peaceful coexistence through advocacy, research, capacity building, and partnerships.(NAN)

