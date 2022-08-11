2023: Guild urges women, youths to shun violence

MRS Comfort Tasalla-Gyare, member, Women’s Guild, St. Peter the Rock Anglican Communion, Abuja has called on women and youths to shun electoral violence during the 2023 General Elections.

Tasalla -Gyare, who is also a member of the Mothers’ Union, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

She also urged them to make the best use of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the polls.

Tasalla-Gyare said, ”women and youths play vital roles in elections and there is the need to properly educate them of the need to participate actively.”

She said that both the guild and union strive to increase the participation and representation of women in decision making and governance.

Meanwhile, Mrs Rebecca Lanja, the Vice President of Anglican communion, Karishi Archdeaconry has also urged women and youths to steer clear from any acts that could derail the electoral processes.

”Such obnoxious acts should not be associated with youths from the church whose focus should be societal re-engineering for an advanced Nigerian, church and society.

”There is the need for the youths to persevere in prayers at this critical time for the nation’s progress amid subsisting challenges,” she added.

Lanja said they have planned programmes to keep the youths on track with only positive acts to develop the society .

“We cannot be wary of prayers for our dear country, mothers and youths. Our prayers and efforts toward a better Nigeria society are imperative at this period of transition in the country. .

”The younger ones, if not properly directed, will end up becoming problems to the family and society,”’ she said. (NAN)

KN