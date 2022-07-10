2023: Let’s pray Tinubu won’t end like MKO Abiola, if he wins – Ladoja￼

Hits: 5

FORMER governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja has urged Nigerians to keep praying for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not to end the late self-acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

Ladoja, made the remarks yesterday while speaking with newsmen in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo state said Tinubu needs prayers as only God has the final say on who becomes president.

“There are many factors involved in electing a president. Whoever wants to be president and those working for him have to work very hard. In fact, they will need more prayers as they are consulting. With all these efforts, God has the final say on who becomes president. Chief MKO Abiola who was a Muslim was elected along with his vice, also a Muslim.

“We only pray that if Tinubu wins, it would not turn out like that of the late MKO Abiola. I don’t see anything wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket because I don’t intervene in religious matters. Muslims and Christians are from the same father. Some people are following Ismail while some are following Isaac, who are siblings. So, what is now my own to be fighting for one among them? I don’t have time to fight with traditionalists.

“It is only God that knows his servants, so why must we fight over religion? All religions, including traditional religion, preach love and good character. It is only politicians that usually cause crisis with religion,” he said.

