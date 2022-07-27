2023: My tour of LGAs not for campaign says Enugu PDP guber candidate

MR Peter Mba, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State said his tours to Local Government Areas in the state was not for campaign purposes.

Mbah stated this during the thank you visit to Isiuzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday in Enugu.

He said his reason for embarking on the thank you visit, which began July 19, was to show gratitude to the people that voted for him during the just concluded PDP governorship primary election and on whose mandate he was flying the party’s flag.

While re-echoing his earlier position, Mbah, a former Chief of Staff to ex Gov Chimaraoke Nnamani and former Commissioner for Finance in the state, dissociated himself and the tour from any campaign colouration.

He stressed that expression of gratitude to party loyalists was different from canvassing for votes from the electorate.

Commending the PDP stakeholders and members in Isiuzo for giving him “99.99 per cent votes,” Mbah assured them of his readiness to reciprocate their support with good governance if elected in 2023.

Earlier, the PDP Woman Leader in the local government, Mrs. Virginia Edeh, dismissed as a hoax, any threat from other political parties in the LGA, adding that Isiuzo people had always known and identified with one political party which was the PDP.

Edeh, who assured of their readiness to give PDP all the votes from the council area, added that Mbah’s pedigree alone would be a huge credible factor that would market him before the electorate.

“Our incoming governor, by the grace of God, is going to emerge victorious come 2023.

“He is the only candidate we know. We are mobilizing women from all the nook and crannies of the local government for his victory,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Kingsley Ebenyi, a onetime Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain and former two term House of Representatives member, declared support for the governorship candidate.

Ebenyi said that Isiuzo people had a long history with the PDP since 1998 and would repeat the victory they had been giving the party in 2023. (NAN)

KN