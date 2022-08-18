2023: No course for alarm, Isaac Udeh-led NWC still intact –NRM

THE National Rescue Movement (NRM), says there is no course for alarm as the Isaac Chigozie Udeh-led National Working Committee (NWC) is intact and in charge of the party’s affairs.

Mr Sola Afuye, National Publicity Secretary, NRM, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Afuye said that NRM remained an independent party with no plans to merge with any other party for the presidential election in 2023.

“The party is not in any merger discussion with other political parties and our presidential candidate is also not in merger discussion with other party presidential candidates.

“We are using every available opportunity to inform the public and other political parties that NRM is not in any merger discussion or any alliance talk with any political party, ahead of 2023 general election.

“As a party we are advising the presidential candidates of various political parties to shun any secret alliance talk with distractors under the guise of NRM.

“Ahead of 2023 general elections, we remain committed and faithful to the objectives of our party and never shall we drift away from our yawning precipice,’’ he said.

Afuye however, said that the party’s concern was how to galvanise and strategise to win all elective positions, especially the presidential election in 2023.

He added that the party would no longer tolerate distractions by political jobbers seeking to tarnish its image or to discredit it.

He called on all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to join NRM to salvage and rescue Nigeria from all the negativities bedeviling it.

“Also the leadership of our great party is so much aware of the illegal activities of some elements in our party under the supervision of Sen. Saidu Dansadau, the former National Chairman.

“We equally have decided not to join issues with them or promote their obnoxious intentions carried out during their night vigil on Friday, Aug. 12.

“Rather, we hold our faithful members and the general public the true position of the party on such matter.

“People conversant with how political parties affairs are handled on who has the rights to call for party meetings and so on will know that it is an illegal action,” he said.

He said that the party was glad that its genuine members across the country were knowledgeable on matters of the party’s constitution.

“That is the reason we refused to participate in such shenanigan,’’ he said.

He said that such meetings without due process would not be acknowledged by the party especially as record also had it that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers were not present.

“It is obvious that the perpetrators don’t have any place under the law to hide their obnoxious actions than to use Sen. Saidu Dansadau’s living room,’’ he said.

Afuye said that the preparation ahead of the party’s NEC meeting on Sept. 5 was on course and nothing would discourage them.(NAN)

