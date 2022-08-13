2023: NYCN tasks youths on violence-free polls

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has tasked youths in the country on the need to shun violence before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mr Nathaniel Bagudu, Kaduna State Chairman of the council, made the call on Friday in Zonkwa, headquarters of Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

Bagudu was speaking at the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities organised by the Zango Kataf branch of NYCN as part of the activities marking the 2022 International Youth Day (IYD).

Represented by Mr Emmanuel Saiza, Zango Kataf NYCN Coordinator, he said the youths were the nation’s greatest assets, hence the need for them to be involved in the political process in a positive way.

According to him, the council will continue to initiate programmes aimed at reducing violent tendencies among young people in the build up to the polls.

He enjoined youths to develop skills and competencies to enable them to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the nation.

“We must not allow ourselves to be used as tools of violence in the hands of any politician.

“As we approach 2023, we are trying to look at programmes that are targeted at reducing violent tendencies among young people.

“We are imploring all youths to engage in non-violent election campaigns,” he added

Speaking on the theme of the 2022 IYD, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World For All Ages”, Mr Emmanuel Laah, the guest speaker, said that the multi-faceted challenges facing mankind required solutions that involved all generations.

“Intergenerational solidarity entails collaboration and partnership of different generation towards achievement of a common goal.

“It recognises that challenges facing society required solution that involve all generations working together to spot opportunities and creatively find new path for the benefit of all.

“Intergenerational solidarity is typically centred on sharing knowledge, cultural norms, tradition as well as reciprocal care, support and exchange of resources,” he stressed.

La’ah stated that intergenerational gaps had significantly contributed to the difficulties being experienced by successive administrations in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country.

He called on the government to employ a more age-integrated approach in formulating policies and programmes.

In his remarks, Mr Francis Sani, Council Chairman of Zango Kataf LGA, said the innovative and industrious nature of the youths makes them well placed to transform society.

Sani restated the resolve of the council to creating the enabling environment for the youths in the area to realise their full potential.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a youth policy roundtable, as well as a football competition were also held to mark the day. (NAN)

