2023: Peter Obi is competent, credible to lead Nigeria — Support group

A group, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Ondo State Chapter, says Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) is competent and has the credibility to lead and bring better governace in the country.

Mr Francis Cyprian, POSN State Coordinator, said this while speaking with newsmen during the inauguration of the group’s 10 executive members on Saturday in Akure.

According to Cyprian, it has become imperative for Nigerians to see the candidacy of Peter Obi as the only way to rescue the nation from hardship and insecurity.

“We want better governace, we want a change in status quo so that we have a country we call our own.

“We are very optimistic that by 2023, Peter Obi is going to emerge as the president of this country.

“Because, looking at the major candidates and their attendence so far, he is the only candidate that has what it takes, he has competence and he has credibility,” he said.

Cyprian also explained that the group was not funded by Peter Obi, saying it was a movement where people brought their money, selfless determination, focus and resilience to achieve the change.

The coordinator, therefore, charged the new executives to sensitise the people to the effects of vote buying, and ensure Labour Party won the 2023 general elections.

“The group’s exco has been inaugurated today and their responsibility is to go to different local governments, wards and door to door by making a wide sensitisation of the effect of vote buying,” he said.

Also, Mrs Victoria Peter, Akure South Local Government Women Leader, promised that women would work tirelessly for Peter Obi’s victory before and during the 2023 elections.

According to Peter, poverty is generally affecting women in the society, so, it is women that have to do more of the work at hand.

“With the recommendation and what we are hearing about Peter Obi, we believe if he wins the election, he will revive the economy of the country and revive the lives of all human beings,” Peter said.(NAN)

