2023: Police in Oyo begin sensitisation of stakeholders

THE Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, has commenced sensitisation talks with political stakeholders in preparation for hitch free campaigns ahead of the 2023 general polls in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Williams while addressing the stakeholders, enjoined them to embrace peace and shun acts capable of truncating the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed by residents.

Williams highlighted measures already put in place toward realising hitch-free campaigns and the general polls.

The Commissioner of Police advised the political parties participating in the general elections to submit details of their campaign schedules to include dates and routes for adequate security cover.

He told the gathering that the command had formed a special crowd control unit to cater to cases of crowd management before, during and after the campaigns.

Williams said that there would be regular patrols across the length and breadth of the state, intelligence-led stop- and-searchs and technology-aided surveillance during the period.

He called on parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their children, wards and protégées to avoid being used as cannon fodders by agents of mischief to disrupt the polity.

Williams warned that heavy sanctions awaited violators in accordance with the laws and statues of the land. (NAN)