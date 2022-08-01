FORMER Governor of Enugu state, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani has canvassed for inclusion of more women in elective and appointive positions in government in the 2023 elections.

Nnamani also condemned the unabating cases of human trafficking, especially against women and the girl-child for labour and prostitution .

Nnamani in statement to commemorate the “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons” on Sunday in Abuja, urged governments at all levels to provide stringent measures to curb trafficking in persons against women, children and the girl child.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2013, declared July 30 of every year as a day to mark trafficking in persons as part of sensitisation and global plan of action to combat the menace.

This year’s theme focuses on the role of technology as a tool that can impede human trafficking.

Nnamani decried that women carried undue burden of poverty, ignorance, disease and sociological abuse, in addition to displacement and denial of political spaces which shut them out from nation building.

He said an affirmative action was urgently needed on basis of equity to enable women to complement their male counterparts in the onerous task of developing the beleaguered nation.

Nnamani stated that equity in women representation and empowerment was the order of the day, stressing that the task at hand demanded joint efforts between the male and female citizens but not the exclusive reserve of men.

He acknowledged the existence of the Ministry of Women Affairs, but suggested the establishment of the office of “equal opportunity” for women to specifically address the imbalances and other issues affecting them and the girl child.

“ Women rights are human rights, there is need to reserve jobs quota for women and address issues of job discrimination and the likes against women .

“Women suffer work place discrimination and harassment, stigmatisation and poor prosecution for rape and assault.”

He cautioned against early or forced marriage because of its attendant birth injuries, including Vesico-Vaginal fistula, poor and neglected post delivery, maternity welfare among others .

Nnamani said Nigeria in the 21st century should lead the way in Africa to give women a chance in governments at all levels.(NAN)

