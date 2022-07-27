2023: South-South APC support group to work for Tinubu, others

AN All Progressives Congress (APC) support group on Wednesday charged its South-South coordinators and stakeholders to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 polls.

The group, Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, said during its regional meeting in Yenagoa that it would mobilise massive support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

It also pledged to ensure the victory of the party’s governorship and assembly candidates in the Niger Delta region.

The group’s Founder, Pastor Reuben Wilson, said the enlarged stakeholders meeting was to inaugurate state coordinators and adopt strategies for mobilising support for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Those at the meeting included Directors-General, Advisory Council members, women and youth leaders, as well as coordinators of the group from all states in the South South region.

He stated that the group had registered with the APC national secretariat and would strive to ensure that APC wins all the elections in 2023.

The founder called for unity and cohesion among members, and tasked them to embark on door to door, unit to unit, ward to ward and community to community campaign for the APC.

Wilson also urged them to sensitise eligible voters in their areas to obtain their Permanent Voters Card, which would enable them to vote for the APC during the general election.

Chief Stephen Ogullah, Chairman of the group’s National Advisory Council, charged the state coordinators to spread awareness about the group at local government, village, ward, unit and family levels.

Earlier, the Director-General of the initiative, Dr Solomon David, urged the various state coordinators to work as a team and follow the ideology of the group to ensure victory for the APC.

In their separate remarks, the state coordinators from Delta, Mr Fregene Taiwo; Edo, Osaro Eribo; Rivers, Ominni Bibi; and Akwa Ibom, Akanimoh Umoh, pledged to work hard for the success of Tinubu and all other APC candidates. (NAN)

A.I