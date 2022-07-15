2023 WWC: Buhari hails Super Falcon for qualifying

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s Female Football team, the Super Falcons, for qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Super Falcons’ qualification came after their emphatic quarter-final victory at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when they triumphed 1-0 over Cameroon on Thursday night in Morocco.

The president lauded the spirited performance of the team in the tournament and for maintaining its dominant posture as undisputed champions of the round-leather game and most successful international women’s football team in the continent.

Having won the tournament twice in 2016 and 2018, under this administration, the president assured the girls and their handlers that the whole nation was strongly standing with them and would continue to cheer them on until the final whistle in Morocco.

He prayed that the Super Falcons, who had produced some of the greatest African players in the history of the women’s game, would surpass their achievement in the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, where they advanced to the Round of 16, for the first time in 15 years.

According to Buhari, he looks forward to the next generation of upcoming stars, who through hard work, discipline, resilience and determination, will one day win the World Cup for Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be the 9th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the quadrennial world championship for women’s national teams organised by FIFA.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the first time that the FIFA Women’s World Cup will have two host nations, and is scheduled to take place from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The 2023 tournament will see the Women’s World Cup expanded from 24 to 32 teams.(NAN)

C.E