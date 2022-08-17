2,044 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya in 8 months

ANOTHER batch of 174 returnees from Libya has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The arrival yesterday was the 12th flight of returnees to be repatriated through the Lagos Airport with about 2, 044 Nigerian so far already returned from Libya.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the fresh batch of returnees who arrived aboard an Al-Buraq Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which landed around 3:35 pm.

The Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye received the new batch alongside other officials of the federal government.

The returnees comprised 69 female adults, five female children and 10 female infants while there were 75 male adults, 12 male children and three male infants.

NEMA said 23 arrived with minor medical cases.

Farinloya said, “The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the European Union have been repatriating thousands of stranded Nigerians from various countries since 2017 through a special Assisted Voluntary Repatriation programme.

“This year alone, today’s flight makes the 12th flight recorded at the Lagos end of the exercise. Altogether, about 2, 044 Nigerian returnees from Libya have been assisted back to the country through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

Out of these, 848 male adults, 719 female adults, 180 children and 123 infants made up the total number of 2,044 that have been brought so far in 2022.”

-Daily Trust

KN