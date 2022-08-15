3 die in Lagos-Abeokuta road accident 

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has confirmed the death of three persons in an accident at the Conoil area of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The confirmation is contained in a statement signed by the Public Education Officer, Mrs Florence Okpe on Monday in Ota.

She said that the accident which occurred at about 2.25pm on Sunday involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

”The unfortunate accident involved a Lexus RX350 marked APP 541 GY and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number, TTD 017 QR,” he said.

Okpe, who blamed the accident on route violation said that two persons came out unhurt.

The spokesperson said that the remains of the victims had been deposited in the mogue.

She advised motorists to obey traffic rules in the interest of their lives and those of others.

”We sympathise with the families of the victims. We urge them to contact the FRSC for more information about the incident,” Okpe said.(NAN)

