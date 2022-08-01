300 youths for summer sports coaching clinic in Lagos

NO fewer than 300 youths between ages four to 18 are participating in the month long maiden Lagos Summer Sports Coaching which began at Abesan Youth Centre on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which is the first of its kind, would run until Aug. 30.

The participants are expected to take part in four sports; Volleyball, Athletics, Basketball and Football.

The participants would also be taught basic information about each sports, as well as practical and theoretical/technical knowledge of the sports.

Tayo Adeyemo, Chief Executive Officer of Wonderland Sports, organisers of the event, told NAN that the one month event would have both morning and evening sessions.

The Wonderland Sports boss added that at the end of the capacity training, participants would be awarded certificates of participation.

According to him, the target is to empower the youths so as to see sports as another opportunity to become successful in life.

Adeyemi said that the participants would also learn more about the technicalities of each sport as well as time management and team management.

He added that the youths would be encouraged to see sports as an avenue through which they could also receive scholarships to study overseas and become successful in life.

“There are plans to bring some sports icons to inspire the athletes while all the participants are to be in sports kits and writing materials provided by the sponsors,” he said.

NAN reports that other headline event sponsors are Zenith Sports, Olukomo Farms, Nestle Waters, Platform Schools and First Registers Investors.(NAN)

C.E