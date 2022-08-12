35,000 MT of petrol expected at Lagos ports – NPA

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday that a ship carrying 35,000 metric tonnes of petrol was expected at the Lagos Ports Complex.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position said that 24 other ships carrying base oil, general cargo, container, froze fish, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, butane gas, automobile gasoline, jet fuel and pet coke were expected at the port.

It said that the 25 ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20.

The organisation said that 18 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk salt, butane gas and petrol.

It added that six other ships had arrived the port waiting to berth with bulk wheat, bulk urea, base oil and petrol. (NAN)

KN