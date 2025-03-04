3SC fail to break Rivers United as visitors hold onto second spot

SHOOTING Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Monday failed to overwhelm visiting Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt for both sides to part goalless.

In their 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match Day 27 fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, both sides huffed and puffed but it was the visitors that smiled last.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant Rivers United and 3SC stayed second and third respectively on the NPFL log with 43 points each, with goals difference separating them.

There were high hopes on both sides from the beginning of the game, with the hosts needing a win to return to second spot and the visitors in need of at least a draw to maintain the place they were some weeks ago.

Joshua Akpan and Anthony Okachi missed good chances in the 12th and 16th minutes respectively to give the hosts the lead.

But that would have even been unjust as Rivers United were in command of the game until then with good ball handling, smothering 3SC’s offensive blitz with robust play.

It helped to keep the hosts on the backfoot mostly.

Second half play saw the hosts gaining the upper hand mostly to restrict their guests to occasional counter-attacks.

But the pair of Okachi and Sodiq Ibrahim still found it difficult to break down their defenceline, and when they did in the 56th and 61st minutes Ibrahim could only fail to make hay.

The introduction of Mustapha Adams and Monday Gideon helped to heighten 3SC’s offensive, but the visitors stood solid to stay second and 11 points behind leaders Remo Stars FC of Ikenne.(NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

