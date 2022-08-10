4 men in court over alleged stealing of 25 bundles of aluminum

FOUR men on Wednesday, appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly conspiring to steal 25 bundles of aluminum, valued at N364,000.

The defendants, who are aluminum loaders, include Sunday Nsikka, 30, Emmanuel Adedeji, 25, Saviour Archibong, 28 and Godwin Udoh, 27.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the defendants who reside at Iyana Ipaja axis, Lagos, are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

Mishozunnu said that the offences were committed on July 18 at Aluminum Village, Dopemu, Lagos.

He said that the defendants worked for the complainant, Mrs Nneka Onyeabo as loaders.

The Prosecutor said that the complainant later discovered that 25 bundles out of the 1132 length of aluminum, valued at N364,000 were missing from her wares.

The Prosecutor said that the aluminum was later found in the custody of the defendants who could not account for their action, hence, the case was reported at the police station.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Miss A. O Dirisu granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Dirisu adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention.(NAN)

