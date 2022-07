FIFTY-eight COVID-19 tests taken at the 2022 World Athletics Championships which ended in Eugene, Oregon in the U.S. on Sunday returned positive results ahead of the final eight medal events.

This figure was released late on Sunday by the event’s organisers.

Ten athletes in total tested positive, three of whom were forced to withdraw before their competition.

The championships began on July 15, with about 1,700 athletes taking part in several events.(dpa/NAN)

KN