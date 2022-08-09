6 ships with petroleum products, others to berth at Lagos ports

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said six ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk urea and bulk gypsum.

NPA in its ”Daily Shipping Position” said that another 18 ships at the ports were discharging bulk wheat, frozen fish, general cargo, container, bulk salt, jet fuel, soya bean, petrol and bulk urea.

Meanwhile, 15 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected between Aug. 9 and 20.

The authority said the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contained general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, container, bulk wheat, butane gas, base oil, bulk sugar, pet coke and automobile gasoline. (NAN)

