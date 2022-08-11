689 corps members complete national service in Yobe

SIX hundred and eighty-nine members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream II, have completed their one-year service under the scheme in Yobe.

The Yobe State Coordinator, Mrs Hafsat Yerima, who disclosed this on Thursday in Damaturu, commended the corps members for their stellar performance during the service year.

She said the performance was evident in the number of Community Development Service projects they executed across the communities of the state, and prayed for success in their future undertakings.

Yerima, however, said that one corps member was to repeat the service year for absconding from his Place of Primary Assignment, which contravenes the NYSC’s bye-laws.

The Coordinator appreciated the state government, community leaders and security agencies for their support which led to the overall success of the service year.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out ceremony was low-key in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua and Geidam, the four zonal offices of the scheme in the state.

Mr Michael Danjuma, one of the corps members, on behalf others, thanked God for His protection and the success of the service year.

He pledged that they would deploy the experience and knowledge acquired during service to the overall development of the country. (NAN)

