7, 408 driver’s licences unclaimed in Delta – FRSC

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta on Monday said 7, 408 driver’s licences approved in 2021 were yet to be collected in the state.

The Delta Sector Commander, Mr Udeme Eshiet, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Asaba.

”It is worrisome that as at June, no fewer than 7,408 driver’s licences that have been processed and are yet to be collected across our licencing centres in the state,” he said.

He said that the corps would collaborate with the Delta Board of Internal Revenue to make the process of collection easy and quick.

“It seems that many motorists are reluctant to collect their licences, possession of a valid licence remains a major requirement for driers.

”Having a valid driver’s licence gives motorists’ the legal backing and confidence to be on the road, and saves them unnecessary embarrassment,” he said.

Eshiet said that the command would intensify a campaign on the need for drivers to have their licences while on the road.

“The sensitisation will also be targeted at awakening the consciousness of the motoring public on the penalty for driving without a valid license.

On motorists yet to get their valid licences, Eshiet said defaulters risk a N10,000 fine or six months imprisonment or both.

“We are not after punishing people. We encourage all motorists to process their licence and be on the road without fear of arrest by our personnel,” he added.

Eshiet urged motorcycles and tricycles operators to ensure that they are registered before plying the road, adding that “everything we do is for the overall interest of the motoring public.(NAN)

