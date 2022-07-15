80 babies were delivered in Benue IDP camps in 7 month, says SEMA

THE Benue Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says 80 babies were delivered in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in seven months.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior, made this known on Friday in Makurdi during the agency’s monthly distribution of relief materials to the IDPs.

Shior said that the deliveries were registered by the agency.

He said that most of the IDPs were staying with their partners and this accounted for the high number of births recorded in the camps.

“The agency is very strict on illicit sexual affairs in the camps.

“It is very difficult to control the tide of births in the camps, the IDPs are human beings.

“It is the nature of man, even when they don’t have food to eat they have the desire for sex that cannot be taken away from the IDPs. Most of them have their families at the camps.

“The aspect we try to control is unmarried people sleeping with each other; other unlawful sexual acts are also forbidden in the camps,” the SEMA boss said.

Shior said that the agency would distribute 3,000 bags of rice, 2,000 bags of maize and guinea corn, 1,000 cartons of noodles, bags of garri and beans to all IDPs in the state.

He said the relief materials would be distributed to IDPs in Makurdi, Guma, Logo, Agatu, Gwer West, Kwande and Okpokwu camps, among others.

The executive secretary said that the agency was doing everything within its powers to ensure that the IDPs enjoy some level of comfort while in camp.(NAN)

KN